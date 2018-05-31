Quick slice fix: Beat banana balls with your backswing

To find the perfect swing plane, lay a club across your shoulders, with the butt end pointed toward the target. When you swing to the top, the butt end of the club should point at a spot about a foot outside the ball on the ground. 
Illustration by Graham Gaches
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, June 08, 2018

If you're making controlled, balanced swings but still find yourself hitting a random assortment of hooks and slices, your backswing may be the problem. Chances are good that you're taking the club back off plane and then not making the necessary compensations on the way down to the ball. The truth, however, is that you don't need to make compensations — you just need to fix your backswing. Here's how to do it.

First, lay your driver across your shoulders with the grip end to your left. Now take your stance, making your regular backswing and stop at the top. Where is the butt end of the club pointing? You may have read that it should point directly at the ball on the ground, but that creates an overly steep, slice-producing swing. On the other hand, if the butt end is pointed way beyond the ball, your swing plane is likely to be overly shallow and prone to producing hooks.

The correct way to perform this drill is to turn your shoulders and maintain your posture so that the shaft points at a spot a foot or so on the other side of the ball. That's a perfect on-plan position. Combine a nice, smooth backswing with this exact shoulder turn, and you'll be in perfect position at the top.

 

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN