Get out of trouble: Take aim and avoid the hazards

THE PROBLEM

Smart golfers plot strategies that avoid hazards, but when those strategies invite even more trouble, what's the point? Take the situation below. There's water up the left side—the natural tendency is to aim well to the right. First it's your toes, then your hips and shoulders. By the time you sole the clubhead, it's pointing so far right that even if you hit a decent shot, you'll be miles away from your target—and maybe out of play.

Pointing your body away from trouble first can potentially aim the clubface into deeper trouble. Angus Murray

THE SOLUTION

Smart golfers aim the clubface first, which I've done here, to a safe spot in the middle of the fairway. Notice how this sets my body lines (which typically run parallel to the club-target line) straight toward the water. Scary? A little (well, maybe a lot). But here's where you need to remind yourself that clubface aim trumps body aim. Although you may feel like you're headed for the drink, you're targeting terra firma. Trust how you've aimed the clubface, then smoothly pull the trigger.

Aim the clubface first. If that points your body toward trouble, so be it. Angus Murray

By Kellie Stenzel, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Fla. and Palm Beach C.C., Palm Beach, Fla.