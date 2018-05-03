Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit high, soft pitches

0:52 | Instruction
Pitching: How to Hit High, Soft Pitches
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, May 04, 2018

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney.

Hitting pitches into small green can be a tricky business, especially when you have to stop the ball quickly. If you don't have a lot of room on the green to work with, you need to hit it high and land it soft to be successful. But that's easier said than done.

Fortunately for you (and your scores), Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney has the perfect tip to help you out of this situation without damaging your scorecard. Check out the video below.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app

Download For Free: Apple | Android

PITCHING: HOW TO HIT HIGH, SOFT PITCHES

0:52 | Instruction
Pitching: How to Hit High, Soft Pitches

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN