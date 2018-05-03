Most golfers set the grip diagonally across their left palm, from low on the opposite side of the thumb to high near the base of the index finger. I hold the club this way. It's the kind of grip Ben Hogan used. But biomechanically, it may not be right for you. You've got to check, because if it isn't, you'll struggle. Try this: Stand with your hands at your sides facing a partner a few feet away. Have them toss a 7-iron to you. Without thinking about how, snatch the grip out of the air and hold the club in front of you.

IF YOUR RIGHT HAND IS HIGHER THAN YOUR RIGHT ELBOW…

…you're built to grip the club "diagonally."

As the 7-iron sailed toward your body, you naturally extended your right arm out and up, catching the club when your right fist reached about chin height. Notice how doing so set your right forearm on a diagonal to the shaft. You guessed it: you're built to hold the club diagonally across your left palm, just like Hogan did.

NOW DO THIS!

With your right hand only, hold the club out in front of you at waist height, parallel to the ground (below photo, left). Bring your left hand in behind it—it'll naturally come in on an angle, setting the handle on a perfect diagonal across your left palm. Close your hold as normal. You're perfect.

Angus Murray

IF YOUR RIGHT HAND IS EVEN WITH YOUR RIGHT ELBOW…

…you're built to grip the club "horizontally."

Some of you will extend your right arm straight out, catching the club with your right forearm parallel to the ground. In this case, a diagonal grip may cause you fits, to say nothing about increasing the risk of injury. But all is not lost. Horizontal grippers have the same opportunities for success as diagonals do.

NOW DO THIS!

To nail a horizontal grip, hold the club with your right hand so that the end of the grip points at the ground (below photo, left). Now place your left hand on the grip. The handle should run straight down the finger pads. Extend your left thumb, then cover it with your right-hand hold. Locked and loaded.