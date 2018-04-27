Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Master bump-and-runs in 35 seconds

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Don Sargent.

You can't break 80 without first getting a strong hold on the basis, especially around the green. Knowing how to hit the bump-and-run shot, where you choose to keep your chip low and bounce the ball towards the hole, is essential if you really want to go low.

In some situations, a lofted chip shot just won't do, and the bump-and-run is your only option. Watch Top 100 Teacher Don Sargent walk through everything you need to know about hitting this fundamental shot the in the video below.

