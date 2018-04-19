Short-game magic: Four steps to pitch it close

That's what it'll seem like when you learn this chipping secret: Maintain the distance between your chin and your grip from start to finish. Follow these steps and always be around the hole.

1. A DISTANCE TO REMEMBER

As you set up, be aware of the space between your left hand and your Adam's apple. In fact, imagine you're wearing a necktie that extends down to your grip.

2. A DISTANCE TO MAINTAIN

As you take the club back, hinge your wrists slightly, but be sure to keep that same amount of hand-to-throat distance.

3. RETURN TO ADDRESS

As you swing into impact, the distance should remain the same. A lot of poor chippers, in an attempt to help the ball into the air, dip their head going back or as they approach the ball. Keep the tie at its full length!

4. FINISH

As you turn through impact, gently release your hands. Even here, that magic distance should guide your swing. Credit the tie that binds when you're chipping it tight with all of your wedges.