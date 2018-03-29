Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How do I hit a draw?

How do I hit a draw?
Use an "inside-out" path to shape shots like a pro.
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, March 30, 2018

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Mark Durland.

No matter your level of play, any golfer who forgets the fundamentals is asking for trouble. That's the idea behind the latest Fix Finder installments. In this tip, Top 100 Teacher Mark Durland from the Durland Golf School at Naples Grande, Naples, Fla. explains that an inside-out swing path is the ultimate key to hitting draws and demonstrates how to do it quickly and easily.

