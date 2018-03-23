Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Add power instantly with one move

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Carol Preisinger.

No matter your level of play, any golfer who forgets the fundamentals is asking for trouble. That's the idea behind the latest Fix Finder GOLF 101 installments. In this tip, Top 100 Teacher Carol Preisinger demonstrates the "hinge" move and shows how to groove it effortlessly to gain more yards with every club.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Add power instantly with one move

1:00 | Instruction I want an easy move for more power

​