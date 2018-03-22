1. On awkward, in-between pitch shots (say, from 20 to 30 yards), it's best to keep things simple. I recommend swinging "pocket-to-pocket." Take a sand wedge (or up to an 8-iron, if you need more roll) and turn back quietly, getting your hands in front of your right pants pocket, with the clubhead slightly above your hands (photo, left).

2. Now simply rotate your chest, hips and arms gently forward until your hands reach your left pocket. Hold your elbows close to your body throughout the swing and keep your hands soft (photo, right). This is a finesse move designed for steady reliability. Learn it and you'll never miss!

Your pockets do more than hold tees and markers. Bob Croslin

