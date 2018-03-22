Let your pockets provide the guide to a strong short game

0:52 | Instruction
Pitching: How to Hit High, Soft Pitches
Thursday, March 22, 2018

1. On awkward, in-between pitch shots (say, from 20 to 30 yards), it's best to keep things simple. I recommend swinging "pocket-to-pocket." Take a sand wedge (or up to an 8-iron, if you need more roll) and turn back quietly, getting your hands in front of your right pants pocket, with the clubhead slightly above your hands (photo, left).

2. Now simply rotate your chest, hips and arms gently forward until your hands reach your left pocket. Hold your elbows close to your body throughout the swing and keep your hands soft (photo, right). This is a finesse move designed for steady reliability. Learn it and you'll never miss!

Your pockets do more than hold tees and markers.

Bob Croslin

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN