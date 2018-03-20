1:51 | Instruction
The NEW way to chip
GOLF Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett has a revolutionary short-game method to rescue your rounds.
Securing the proper hold takes the mystery out of chipping.
FIND THE LINE
Place the shaft along your left-hand lifeline, as demonstrated in the photo below. Also, choke down on the club a fair amount to shorten the shaft and solidify club-arm unity.
GIVE A THUMBS UP
When you close your left hand, your thumb should rest on top of the shaft (see photo below). As you lower the club back into address, check that your left arm and club form a straight line.
KEEP IT SIMPLE
With your arms and club now a single cohesive unit, you're less likely to manipulate the shot with your hands and/or catch it thin. The motion is really like a putting stroke.