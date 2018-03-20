Securing the proper hold takes the mystery out of chipping.

FIND THE LINE

Place the shaft along your left-hand lifeline, as demonstrated in the photo below. Also, choke down on the club a fair amount to shorten the shaft and solidify club-arm unity.

GIVE A THUMBS UP

When you close your left hand, your thumb should rest on top of the shaft (see photo below). As you lower the club back into address, check that your left arm and club form a straight line.

KEEP IT SIMPLE

With your arms and club now a single cohesive unit, you're less likely to manipulate the shot with your hands and/or catch it thin. The motion is really like a putting stroke.