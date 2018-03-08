Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Escape from a cart path with ease

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe.

You hit a nice drive, but you caught an unlucky break when it came to rest on a cart path. What now? Turns out you can make the best of this situation and hit a nice shot without damaging your club. You just need to know how to pull it off, and Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe can help. Watch the tips below to learn for yourself.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Escape shots: My ball is sitting on a cart path