Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Eliminate your slice once and for all

0:53 | Instruction
Irons: Eliminate Your Slice for Good
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, February 16, 2018

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney.

Perhaps the number one most maddening swing problem in amateurs' games is the slice. But we're here to help. Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney says your problem most likely arises from disconnection in your swing. Follow his quick tips to start striking it straight.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app

Download For Free: Apple | Android

Irons: Eliminate your slice for good

0:53 | Instruction
Irons: Eliminate Your Slice for Good

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now