Focus on the full finish to build clubhead speed

Better By Saturday: Use Your Finish to Hit it Flush
By Edited by David DeNunzio
Thursday, February 15, 2018

The key to those extra yards you're seeking is often not more clubhead speed, but more effective clubhead speed. Consciously trying to "hit the ball hard" can lead to a quick move from the top, causing your clubhead speed to peak too early.

To ensure that the clubhead moves fastest at the ball instead of before it, focus on the finish instead of impact. Keep your momentum going well into the follow-through—you want to finish with your arms wrapped around your neck and your right shoulder closer to the target than your left.

A full finish eliminates the "hit impulse," enabling you to build clubhead speed more naturally and gradually and to make the most of your power potential.

One of the most common (and easy-to-fix) mistakes that high-handicappers make is neglecting to finish their swing. Get your right shoulder pointed at the target in your follow-through and good things will start to happen.

Graham Gaches

