Fix your grip to kiss your slice goodbye

Golfers have traditionally been taught to secure the club in the last three fingers (the pinkie, ring and middle fingers) of the left hand. This concept was designed to help you drag the handle through impact, but that idea has been outdated for some time. Today, the goal is to release your hands fully through impact, and this won't happen if you're holding on to the handle for dear life. Here's the skinny: Keep your left hand—including the aforementioned fingers—loose on the club. Keep your right-hand pressure light as well, but make sure to pinch the handle securely between your thumb and forefinger. These are the magic digits—they provide control while allowing a full release. Everything else is just along for the ride.

Nix the age-old advice of securing the club with the last three fingers of your left hand. It'll only hamper your release. Your right thumb and forefinger control the show. Pinch them against the grip while you (lightly) press your palm against your left hand. Angus Murray