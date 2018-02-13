Thus far, we’ll call the Big Cat's return to competitive golf a smashing success. Two tournaments in, Tiger has displayed a level of power (with on and off control) that fans — and critics — haven't seen in ages. Here are four reasons why this comeback just might stick, and how a Tiger resurgence can help fuel your own.

1. BUILT TO BLAST

Over time, Tiger has gone from a wiry dynamo to a mature, physically imposing veteran. And it's not just for looks — his new swing demands that his upper body produce most of the speed. His legs help support more than they "work" (see No. 4), which is perfectly fine if you're strong up top.

2. GOOD IN A PINCH

Notice how Tiger maintains the connection between his upper left arm and the left side of his chest through impact, as though he's pinching the material of his shirt under his armpit. Meanwhile, his left shoulder is moving away from the target. These are pillars for producing speed that work for any swing at any age.

​3. NEVER A DRAG

The ball is on its way and Tiger's hands are moving low and left around his body. Perfect. The danger is overdoing the move and dragging your hands — and the club — too far left. The trick? Be like the new Tiger and get the butt of the club to point at your right hip as soon as possible after contact. Paired with the low-and-lefthand swing, you'll crush it every time.

4. OUT ON A LIMB

Earlier versions of Tiger incorporated lightning-quick hips, deep-squatting knees and extremely active feet. The new Tiger relies primarily on upper-body strength. He uses his oft-repaired lower limbs mostly for stability and balance. Anyone with Tiger's record of battle scars would be wise to follow suit.

358

The length of Tiger's tee shot (in yards) on the par-4 first hole at Torrey Pines' South Course, his longest tee ball of the week.