3 steps to a perfect putting stroke

1. DROP A WEDGE

The best putting strokes feature a slight arc on the backswing and a matching arc coming through. It's what allows your putter to glide smoothly and start the ball online. To get it, lay your wedge on the ground next to the ball as shown.

Step 1 Angus Murray

Point the clubhead at the right side of the cup (straight putts are best for this drill), and check that the ball is resting about two inches ahead of the base of the grip. Sole the putterhead behind the ball and begin your stroke.

Step 2 Angus Murray

As you swing the putter back, try to keep the toe of the club as close to the wedge's grip as possible. Because the handle on your wedge tapers, guiding your putter alongside it automatically adds a small arc to your stroke. That's perfect! Simply retrace your stroke on the way through and you'll be draining putts all day.

Step 3 Angus Murray

This is one of the few training drills you might see Tour players using on the practice green before their round. Pros like to get into the groove too!