Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Gain yards without changing your swing

1:10 | Instruction
Irons: More Yards, Same Swing Speed
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, February 09, 2018

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Jason Carbone.

Do you ever feel like you're swinging well, but the distance you'd expect from pure contact just isn't there? It can be mystifying, and the frustration could lead you to make unnecessary changes to a swing that's already working for you. But Top 100 Teacher Jason Carbone can help. He has two simple tips that will get you launching your irons deep, without actually changing your swing.

