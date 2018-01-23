First indoor Leadbetter Golf Academy in the U.S. coming to New York City

The first indoor Leadbetter Golf Academy in the United States will open in New York City next month.

Konnectgolf, which was founded in 2017, is a private social and indoor golf club that features simulators and hitting bays with Trackman, craft beer, a food and beverage menu, leagues, competitions and, now, David Leadbetter Certified instruction.

Located at 590 5th Ave. in Midtown Manhattan, it is expected to open in mid-February. PGA Senior Professional Steve Keogh will be the lead instructor.

"New Yorkers expect great service, convenience, and are always looking for fun, new experiences," said Ralph Kartzman, a Konnect co-owner with Lee Hetfield, in a release. "We've created the perfect private club experience for golfers at all levels."

There are 34 Leadbetter Golf Academies across 15 countries, and the network has more than 60 certified instructors. David Leadbetter is one of the world's most renowned golf instructors, having taught several major champions and professionals throughout his career. He's a GOLF Magazine Top 100 Teacher and the 2017 PGA Teacher of the Year.

David Leadbetter watches Ernie Els prior to the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Getty Images

