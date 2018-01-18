Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Turn pop-ups into powerful drives

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Claude Harmon III.

Do you frequently hit pop-ups off the tee? Not only do these mishits put you in a bad position to score, they also can be extremely embarrassing if they happen in front of friends or co-workers.

If you suffer from this swing malady, Top 100 Teacher Claude Harmon III says you're likely attacking the ball with too steep of a swing path. Listen to his tips in the video below to start launching drives like a pro.

