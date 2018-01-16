Chip away at high scores

From inside 10 yards, most Tour players get their chip shots up and down 90 percent of the time. They're virtually automatic. But they don't miss too many greens. You do. Consider: The average golfer misses up to 12 greens per round. So you can imagine just how many strokes per round you'd save if you chipped at a pro's success rate! With the following foolproof chipping technique, you can.

Graham Gaches

First, make sure to chip with the right club — for close pins, take your sand wedge, and for longer chips go with a lesser-lofted club, such as a 7- or 8-iron. Set your weight slightly forward while playing the ball back in your stance (see illustration above), and stand close enough to the ball so that heel of the club comes up off the ground (see illustration below).

Graham Gaches

This is key — it will prevent you from hitting the shot fat. Take a few practice swings, gently brushing the grass in front of the ball and swinging the club down the target line, then step into the shot and repeat. You'll be amazed at how clean your contact is, and how easy it can be to knock the ball close.

Graham Gaches

Chipping doesn't have to be rocket science. With a few setup keys in place — weight slightly forward, ball back, heel of the club off the ground — you can achieve Tour-like consistency and knock strokes off your score.