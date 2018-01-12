Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit an intentional slice

By GOLF WIRE
Friday, January 12, 2018

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Scott Munore.

Your ball is sitting behind a patch of trees, blocking your path to the green. You can't go over it and you can't punch under it, so what do you do? The only option is to intentionally hit a big slice around the trees. Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe says the secret to hitting this shot is your setup and a single swing thought: "knuckles to the sky." Watch the video below to learn how to pull it off.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app

Download For Free: Apple | Android

