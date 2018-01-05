Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to master long bunker shots

1:04 | Instruction
Greenside Sand: Master the 40-yard Bunker Blast
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, January 05, 2018

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Kellie Stenzel.

Many golfers, especially recreational players, believe that a lengthy greenside bunker shot is one of the hardest (if not the hardest) shots in golf. Not anymore. Top 100 Teacher Kellie Stenzel knows three simple moves that will have you blasting out of any bunker with ease.

