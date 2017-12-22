Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Ditch the yips with this tip

By GOLF WIRE
Friday, December 22, 2017

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall.

If you have the putting yips, you know exactly how horrible and frustrating it is. Many a player have given up the game because of them, but it doesn't have to be that way. Before you quit, listen to Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall's tips to cure the yips and get your putting game in order.

Putting: How to cure the yips

