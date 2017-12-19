2:58 | Instruction
Dave Pelz: How to Own the Flop Shot
With green speeds getting faster and faster (and not just on Tour), the need for a reliable flop shot has never been greater — unless you're okay with watching your short-game shots scoot past the pin.
Here's a can't-miss method: As you take your grip, turn your right hand to the left until it's practically on top of the handle — this is what instructors call a "weak" position. This allows you to keep the face wide open at impact, which, as you might imagine, is critical for hitting a flop.
Angus Murray
MORE BASICS:
1. Play the ball way forward in your stance — under your left eye or off your left heel.
2. Use a club with at least 56 degrees of loft.
3. Don't be afraid to give it some speed.
4. Keep the face open the whole way!