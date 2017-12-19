With green speeds getting faster and faster (and not just on Tour), the need for a reliable flop shot has never been greater — unless you're okay with watching your short-game shots scoot past the pin.

Here's a can't-miss method: As you take your grip, turn your right hand to the left until it's practically on top of the handle — this is what instructors call a "weak" position. This allows you to keep the face wide open at impact, which, as you might imagine, is critical for hitting a flop.

Crank that bottom hand all the way over the top of the handle. It's the best way to ensure that the clubface stays wide open for maximum shot height. Angus Murray

MORE BASICS:

1. Play the ball way forward in your stance — under your left eye or off your left heel.

2. Use a club with at least 56 degrees of loft.

3. Don't be afraid to give it some speed.

4. Keep the face open the whole way!