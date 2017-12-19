The 30-second fix: Squeeze your knees! It’s the first step to pure impact, and a beach ball will show you how in these three steps.

1. HOLD IT

Secure a medium-sized beach ball between your knees as you settle into your address position. Check that your kneecaps are directly over your shoelaces. You should feel some tension in your glutes.

2. PINCH IT

As you rotate to the top, squeeze the ball with the inside of your front knee, holding it firmly between your legs. Try to create some pressure under your right heel. This simple move stops you from swaying off the ball.

As you drive your weight back toward the target, sit slightly into your glutes. Your front knee will naturally separate, and the ball will drop. Ben van Hook

3. DROP IT

Now shift your weight toward the target by pushing off your trailing leg. If you do it correctly, your front knee will also shift forward, and the ball will drop. That's your cue to fire your right side and bash the other ball out of sight.