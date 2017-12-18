Eliminate your slice by unlocking the secret of the left wrist

There are a hundred things you can try to do to fix your slice, but if you don't understand one simple fact, the banana ball will continue to haunt your rounds. Here it is, from Top 100 teacher John Dunigan (@JohnDuniganGolf):

Your left hand controls the angle of the face at every step of your swing. So if the goal is to square up the clubface at impact, why would you flail it open on your backswing by cupping your left wrist? The answer is, you shouldn't!

NO! When you start off with a weak grip and then bend your left wrist back, you have very little chance of squaring up the clubface at impact, let alone creating decent power. Angus Murray

Yet this is exactly what recreational golfers do as they swing to the top. The bad news is that once your left wrist cups and the face opens, it's difficult to return the face to square. Instead, you're forced to stop your swing just prior to contact and flip your hands at the ball. Combine this with the weak grip that most weekend players use, and it's goodbye power, hello spray.

A SIGN OF WEAKNESS: Because your left hand controls clubface angle, cupping your left wrist rotates the face wide open. In order to "save" square contact, you'll need to stop your swing before impact, and then it's all arms. Angus Murray

Pros do just the opposite. First, most use a strong grip (left hand rotated to the right, like the photo below).

YES! A strong grip (hands rotated to the right) helps you maintain a flat left wrist at the top. You may hit the first few shots left from this position, but that's also when you'll realize you no longer need to actively twist the club to square it. Angus Murray

Then, when they take the club back, they keep their left wrist flat. Some even bow it (can you say DJ?). This keeps the clubface square all the way up, setting up a thought-free downswing where all you have to do is turn and then unload at impact. It's that simple.