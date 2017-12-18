Bye bye, balloon ball: Here's how to drive it lower, harder and farther

Your tee shots tend to balloon on you every once in a while, making it difficult to penetrate the wind and get much distance on blustery days. And even on calm days, you fail to get the roll and distance that your buddies always seem to manage. Here are a few alterations you can make to your setup and swing to bring down your trajectory — and drive the ball a lot farther.

Setup: Stand closer to the ball

Place the ball just slightly farther back in your stance and inch your feet closer to the ball, so that your arms are hanging straight down, almost touching your rib cage. The farther your arms extend from your body, the greater the likelihood is that the clubhead will pass your hands early in the downswing and catch the ball too much on the way up, creating an overly high trajectory.

Overextending the arms at address is a common fault among weekend golfers, and it's a good way to balloon your drives and lose distance. Graham Gaches

Playing the ball slightly farther back in your stance and allowing your arms to drop straight down to the ground at address will help the clubhead meet the ball earlier, which is the key to lower, longer drives. Graham Gaches

Swing: Hold your wrist hinge

As you swing back, turn your shoulders but keep your left arm fairly straight — this will produce a tighter, more controlled backswing. Then, as you swing down, concentrate on maintaining the angle at the back of your right wrist well beyond impact. This will encourage the hands to remain well ahead of the clubhead at impact, taking loft off the club and giving you a lower, more piercing ball flight. Try to finish your swing lower, too — this will help lean the shaft forward at impact for even more loft reduction.



