Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Kiss your hook goodbye!

1:13 | Instruction
Irons: Nix Your Hook for Good
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, December 15, 2017

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs.

Do you hook the ball frequently, resulting in lost tee shots or approaches that are way off line? We can help. You're problem likely has two do with two primary issues: alignment and a tendency for your body to fall behind during your swing. Watch the quick video tip below to straighten out those shots

