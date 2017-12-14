Want to hold more greens? Look up at address

You're hitting it solidly, but you're not holding many greens. The fix? Higher-flying approaches that land softly with shot-stopping backspin. Try this trip from Top 100 teacher Mark Durland (@durlandgolf):

As you settle into your setup, look up and fix your gaze on a high cloud or a bird—anything in the sky that's in the direction of your target. The idea is that when you look up, you stand taller and tilt your spine away from the target (as I've done here). This posture produces a shallower angle of attack, which is the secret to a high launch. (Overly steep attacks tend to deloft the club and generate a lower ball flight.) It's an easy change that will have your game soaring to new heights.