Want to hold more greens? Look up at address

3:20 | News
No. 1 Way To Hit More Greens
By GOLF WIRE
Thursday, December 14, 2017

You're hitting it solidly, but you're not holding many greens. The fix? Higher-flying approaches that land softly with shot-stopping backspin. Try this trip from Top 100 teacher Mark Durland (@durlandgolf):

As you settle into your setup, look up and fix your gaze on a high cloud or a bird—anything in the sky that's in the direction of your target. The idea is that when you look up, you stand taller and tilt your spine away from the target (as I've done here). This posture produces a shallower angle of attack, which is the secret to a high launch. (Overly steep attacks tend to deloft the club and generate a lower ball flight.) It's an easy change that will have your game soaring to new heights.

Looking up naturally raises your left shoulder and tilts your spine to the right, creating the ideal setup for launching high-soaring approach shots.

Angus Murray

 

 

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now