Five other ways, besides your score, to rate your round

Thursday, December 14, 2017

It's important to reflect on performance—every round you play should be a lesson in itself. To assess the day's highs and lows, ask yourself the following questions. You may have less to work on than you think...

AM I COOL?

Wait at least two hours after your round to give this a fair assessment. Otherwise, you'll be swayed by heightened emotions (Damn that double-bogey on 8!) and likely overemphasize the negatives.

AM I BALANCED?

More often than not, you'll tend to magnify the weak parts of your game while minimizing your strengths. Give them equal weight and consideration—and yourself props where due.

AM I TOO CRITICAL?

You need to have self-compassion when grading your performance. Golf is a tough game, and we all cycle through good and bad rounds. Look at the experience without being too hard on yourself.

The number you write on your card doesn't always indicate how you played.

AM I TO BLAME?

Weather and slow play may have negatively affected your round. Insert such factors into your analysis, but refrain from using them as excuses.

HOW'D THIS ROUND RATE?

The only way to know for sure is to have something to compare it to. Start keeping a journal, noting each round's highs and lows. Don't know where to start? Visit themindside.com/swag/ to purchase my new golf journal, crafted specifically for post-round assessments. You're welcome!

