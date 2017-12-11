The skull-proof way to chip? Use your flatstick

THE SKULL-PROOF WAY TO CHIP

Your approach shot comes up just short of the green and rolls into a tightly mown collection area about 10 yards from the putting surface. This may seem like an ideal spot to chip or pitch from — unless you happen to be one of the many golfers who struggle to pinch the ball off tight lies and end up skulling most of these shots over the green.

But don't worry — there's an easier, safer option out there. You just need to swap out your wedge for your trusty flatstick.

STEP 1: GENTLY FORWARD PRESS

Set up with the ball in the middle of your stance and the shaft angled slightly toward the target, so that handle of the putter rests just ahead of your zipper. This will ensure that you strike the ball solidly and get it rolling end over end as soon as possible.

STEP 2: EYE YOUR TARGET

Just as you would on a normal lag putt, pick out a spot on the green you want to roll the ball over, factoring in the slope and the amount of break. Take one long, last look at the hole to get a proper gauge for the distance and amount of effort required, and make your stroke.

Graham Gaches

STEP 3: KEEP YOUR HEAD DOWN

Picture a tack or a small nail on the back of the ball and firmly tap the imaginary nail into the ball with the center of the putterface, making sure to keep your head down until the ball is well onto the green. Practice this shot often and you'll find that it's a much higher-percentage play than trying to chip or fly the ball to the hole.