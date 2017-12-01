Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to nail the sweet spot every time

1:16 | Instruction
Irons: Nail the Sweet Spot!
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, December 01, 2017

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall.

If you're a recreational golfer, it's unlikely that you consistently hit the sweet spot with your irons, at least nowhere near as often as the pros on the PGA Tour. But we can change that. Let Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall teach you how to hit the sweet spot every time with the help of a Sharpie.

