Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Kevin Kisner's magic in the dark

Initially, we balked at the thought of ranking the best shots from the 2016-2017 season. Was it even possible? PGA Tour pros alone took more than 1.1 million strokes last year, and 35 different players notched victories. Surely, at least one award-worthy shot played a role in each of those wins. But we liked the idea, so to make the impossible possible, we systematically cut the candidate list to swings with highlight-reel appeal that also happened to unfold under the most pressure. Ultimately, our goal was to use the year's top plays to help you improve your play. Our guess is that the pressure a Tour pro feels in a career-defining moment is the anxiety that looms over recreational players on almost every swing (at least it does for us). You learn a lot by studying the best, and glean even more by copying their finest moments. Here they are. The envelope, please…

THE SHOT

In near darkness, Kevin Kisner chipped in for eagle from 95 feet on the 72nd hole of the Zurich Classic to put himself and partner Scott Brown into a playoff.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith prevailed on Monday, but when it counted, the Kiz came up big.

Kevin Kisner's late heroics forced a playoff at the first ever two-man Zurich Classic.

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT

One of the reasons you never see Tour players flub pitches is that they set up neutral, with their shoulders, hips, knees and heels "stacked" on top of each other. The more angles you create at address, the more likely the club will dig (near right). From a neutral setup, make a couple of practice swings, sensing the club bottoming out in the correct place and with the required amount of speed. You can't miss. — John Tillery, Kevin Kisner's coach

That wasn't the first time @K_Kisner tied the lead with a chip-in this season ... pic.twitter.com/OF9zyUMSlQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2017

The Other Greatest Shots:

