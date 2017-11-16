Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Jon Rahm's bomb at Torrey Pines

Over the course of 10 days on GOLF.com we're rolling out the 10 best shots from the 2016-17 PGA Tour season — plus, with the help of our Top 100 Teachers, what pearls of game-improvement wisdom you can glean from these sweet swings. Here's today's installment; scroll to the bottom of this article for more outrageous shots.

BEST PUTT: JON RAHM AT THE FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

THE SHOT

On Torrey Pines' South Course, the Spanish phenom drained a 60-foot eagle putt that was good the whole way to pull away for a three-stroke win at the Farmers, his first Tour victory.

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT

Odds are that a long putt is going to break in multiple directions. The trick is to read the putt in segments. Compare what the ball is going to do at the beginning of the roll to how it will react near the hole as it slows. Emphasize each segment equally, not just the end. Remember, you've got no chance at all if you're unable to start the ball on your intended line. -- Top 100 Teacher Todd Sones

