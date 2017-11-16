Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Jon Rahm's bomb at Torrey Pines

1:40 | Tour & News
Is Jon Rahm poised to make a big move in 2017-18?
Jon Rahm could be ready to turn a corner on the PGA Tour next year.
By GOLF WIRE
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Over the course of 10 days on GOLF.com we're rolling out the 10 best shots from the 2016-17 PGA Tour season — plus, with the help of our Top 100 Teachers, what pearls of game-improvement wisdom you can glean from these sweet swings. Here's today's installment; scroll to the bottom of this article for more outrageous shots.

Getty Images

BEST PUTT: JON RAHM AT THE FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

THE SHOT

On Torrey Pines' South Course, the Spanish phenom drained a 60-foot eagle putt that was good the whole way to pull away for a three-stroke win at the Farmers, his first Tour victory.

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT

Odds are that a long putt is going to break in multiple directions. The trick is to read the putt in segments. Compare what the ball is going to do at the beginning of the roll to how it will react near the hole as it slows. Emphasize each segment equally, not just the end. Remember, you've got no chance at all if you're unable to start the ball on your intended line. -- Top 100 Teacher Todd Sones

THE OTHER GREATEST SHOTS:

Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): A Spieth splash buries Berger

Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Justin Thomas's 3-wood blast puts him into the record books
Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Anna Nordqvist's pressure-packed approach

Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Ian Poulter's punch from the pine straw
Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Martin Flores' timely ace
Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): DJ lets loose in Northern Trust playoff

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN