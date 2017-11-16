Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): DJ lets loose in Northern Trust playoff

Over the course of 10 days on GOLF.com we're rolling out the 10 best shots from the 2016-17 PGA Tour season — plus, with the help of our Top 100 Teachers, what pearls of game-improvement wisdom you can glean from these sweet swings. Here's today's installment; scroll to the bottom of this article for more outrageous shots.

No one hits the long ball quite like Dustin Johnson. Getty Images

BEST DRIVE: DUSTIN JOHNSON AT THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE SHOT

On the first playoff hole at the Northern Trust Open, Dustin Johnson uncorked a 341-yard drive on one of the more aggressive lines we've seen, leaving himself a gap wedge into the 467-yard, par-4 18th. His opponent in the playoff, Jordan Spieth, also drilled one (white line), but needed 6-iron to get home. DJ made birdie for his fourth win of the season.

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT

DJ always sticks his finish. It isn't just for looks—ending your swing in balance is a sign that your arms and body are synced up the whole way. Develop a simple, post-impact swing thought that helps you tie things together (say, "Get my right shoulder closer to the target than my left") and the yards will pile up as if by magic. -- Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs

Does anyone other than @DJohnsonPGA even consider this line off the 18th tee? #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/pgHJS1dFWV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2017

