Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): DJ lets loose in Northern Trust playoff

0:52 | Tour & News
Dustin Johnson beats Spieth in playoff to win Northern Trust
Dustin Johnson came from five strokes back to force a playoff and then took down Jordan Spieth at the Northern Trust.
By GOLF WIRE
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Over the course of 10 days on GOLF.com we're rolling out the 10 best shots from the 2016-17 PGA Tour season — plus, with the help of our Top 100 Teachers, what pearls of game-improvement wisdom you can glean from these sweet swings. Here's today's installment; scroll to the bottom of this article for more outrageous shots.

No one hits the long ball quite like Dustin Johnson.
Getty Images

BEST DRIVE: DUSTIN JOHNSON AT THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE SHOT

On the first playoff hole at the Northern Trust Open, Dustin Johnson uncorked a 341-yard drive on one of the more aggressive lines we've seen, leaving himself a gap wedge into the 467-yard, par-4 18th. His opponent in the playoff, Jordan Spieth, also drilled one (white line), but needed 6-iron to get home. DJ made birdie for his fourth win of the season.

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT

DJ always sticks his finish. It isn't just for looks—ending your swing in balance is a sign that your arms and body are synced up the whole way. Develop a simple, post-impact swing thought that helps you tie things together (say, "Get my right shoulder closer to the target than my left") and the yards will pile up as if by magic. -- Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs

THE OTHER GREATEST SHOTS:

Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): A Spieth splash buries Berger

Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Justin Thomas's 3-wood blast puts him into the record books
Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Anna Nordqvist's pressure-packed approach

Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Ian Poulter's punch from the pine straw
Instruction
Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Martin Flores' timely ace

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN