This heavy-lifting drill will smooth a balky putting stroke

1:21 | Instruction
Open Champ Henrik Stenson's White Hot Putting Drill
By Bernie Najar
Friday, November 10, 2017

Good putters stroke putts using mostly their upper body. Bad putters? The ones I know tend to lack stability in their lower body.

Here's a great drill to help you understand what I'm talking about: Make strokes with the sledgehammer in your garage. You'll find out right away if you're moving your lower body too much, because the momentum of the head will pull your body off line.

Instead of letting the sledgehammer or your putter swing you off line, establish a strong base of support and maintain it. You'll quickly hammer home the importance of a sturdy lower body. You've got it right when you sense the hammer swinging like a pendulum, despite its mass. The smoother your stroke, the better your results will be.

Solid putting requires a stable foundation. Too much lower body movement (either due to swaying or rotating) almost guarantees you'll swing the putter off line. The heavy head of a sledgehammer teaches you to stabilize your body during your stroke, which will help you make solid contact with a smooth motion.
Angus Murray

 

You May Like

More Instruction

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN