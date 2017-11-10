5 steps to make a rescue from the nastiest of fescue

2:47 | Instruction
How to hit out of long, fescue rough
GOLF magazine Top 100 Teacher Tony Ruggiero demonstrates how to hit out of long rough, like the fescue at Erin Hills.
1. Forget about hitting the green. The goal here is to make sure your next swing comes from the fairway. Save the hero stuff.
2. Club selection is easy: sand wedge. Don't even think about something longer.
3. Use your normal stance width and play the ball back of center. The shaft should lean toward the target at address. Oh, and tighten up that grip!
4. Think "steep" going back and coming down. The trick is to catch the ball first, then the grass.
5. It's a chop swing—your follow-through is meaningless. Concentrate on pounding grass—and then go pound the green.
Angus Murray
Getty Images