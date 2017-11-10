5 steps to make a rescue from the nastiest of fescue

1. Forget about hitting the green. The goal here is to make sure your next swing comes from the fairway. Save the hero stuff.

2. Club selection is easy: sand wedge. Don't even think about something longer.

3. Use your normal stance width and play the ball back of center. The shaft should lean toward the target at address. Oh, and tighten up that grip!

4. Think "steep" going back and coming down. The trick is to catch the ball first, then the grass.

5. It's a chop swing—your follow-through is meaningless. Concentrate on pounding grass—and then go pound the green.

From fescue, play the ball back and lean into your left leg to fuel a steeper strike and ball-first contact. Angus Murray