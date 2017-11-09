You have to try this can't-miss bunker setup

Are you struggling from the bunker? Contacting the sand with the club's sole is the secret to smooth blasts. Top 100 teacher Joe Plecker of the Elkridge Club in Baltimore, Md. shows you how to start sticking it in just four steps.

Step 1

Start by positioning the club correctly at address. Stand tall with the club out in front of you.

Step 2

Point the grip at your right hip.

Ben Mounsey

Step 3

Rotate the club clockwise in your hands until the leading edge is straight up and down.

Ben Mounsey

Step 4

Drop down into your stance. Bounce engaged, sand fears over.