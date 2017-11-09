Mind the Line: One thing separates good swings from awful ones

You're at the top of your backswing, loaded and ready to deliver the club to the ball on what you hope is the correct path. It's a do-or-die moment—missing here likely means that you'll miss the green. Most players have an idea of what the ideal delivery looks like, but if you had to trace it, would you nail it as you should? Probably not. Theories abound on how to do it, many of them much more complex than they need to be. I can simplify it for you and make your ballstriking much more consistent in the process. The secret? Follow the "hand path." Here's what I mean:

FIND THE LINE

A line from the grip to the ball is your guide to better ballstriking. Ben Van Hook

Go to the top of your backswing and stop. In your mind's eye, draw a line from the grip to the ball, as in the photo above. This is your "hand-path" line. While it doesn't really represent your actual swing plane, it's a helpful boundary that you can use to guide your hands and the club on the appropriate downswing path.

DO THIS!

Keep your hands below the line as you start down. The key: Let your hands drop. Ben Van Hook

Your goal is to keep your hands below the hand-path line. To achieve it, let your hands drop while shifting pressure to your left foot. This happens before you begin rotating. It should feel like the clubhead is "falling" behind your hands. You're now in position for a perfect strike.

NOT THIS!

Rotating your shoulders too early puts your hands above the line — and your shots out-of-bounds. Ben Van Hook

If your hands move above the hand-path line as you swing down, you're toast. Typically, it happens when you start your downswing by rotating your shoulders or hanging back on your right side. Results include pulls, slices, fat shots and tops. But other than that, it's fine.