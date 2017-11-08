Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Martin Flores' timely ace

How to Hit More Consistent Iron Shots
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Over the course of 10 days on GOLF.com we're rolling out the 10 best shots from the 2016-17 PGA Tour season — plus, with the help of our Top 100 Teachers, what pearls of game-improvement wisdom you can glean from these sweet swings. Here's today's installment; scroll to the bottom of this article for more outrageous shots.

BEST ACE: MARTIN FLORES SECURES PGA TOUR CARD

THE SHOT:

Heading into late August's Wyndham Championship, Martin Flores had missed the cut in a third of his 2016-17 events. With his Tour card hanging in the balance, he stepped to the 70th hole and jarred a 175-yard ace, vaulting himself from 138th to just within the FedEx Cup cut line. See ya in "18, Martin!

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT:

Luck certainly plays a role in pulling off a hole-in-one, but when you're playing the same course four days in a row like Tour pros do, you become intimately familiar with the slopes and breaks that can feed a perfect shot into the cup. Boost your accuracy on par 3s by reading the green from the tee as intently as you do when putting. Rather than taking dead-aim at the pin (aces rarely go in on the fly) look for spots that will funnel the ball toward the hole after it lands. When you locate your spot, hone in. As the saying goes, "Aim small, miss small." — Top 100 Teacher Dale Abraham

THE OTHER GREATEST SHOTS:

