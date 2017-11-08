Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Ian Poulter's punch from the pine straw

Ian Poulter really hates losing
Ian Poulter talks about his "roller coaster" 2017 season, his success in match play and his desire to be back on the Ryder Cup team in 2018.
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Over the course of 10 days on GOLF.com we're rolling out the 10 best shots from the 2016-17 PGA Tour season — plus, with the help of our Top 100 Teachers, what pearls of game-improvement wisdom you can glean from these sweet swings. Here's today's installment; scroll to the bottom of this article for more outrageous shots.

BEST ESCAPE: IAN POULTER AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

THE SHOT:

The hardest shot in golf is the one that follows a shank. Add to that a penalty drop just before the shot, and it's easy to see why Ian Poulter's wedge from off pine straw to tap-in range on the 72nd hole of the Players Championship wins save of the year honors.

Ian Poulter found himself in a tough spot at the Players, but he was able to find a way out.

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT:

Whenever you find yourself off the reservation, priority No. 1 is to make ball-first contact. Set the majority of your weight over your left foot, and keep it there. It should also feel like your right palm is facing the ball as you near impact. Avoid "hanging back" on your right side at all costs. — Top 100 Teacher Martin Chuck

