Shots of the year (and how to hit them!): Anna Nordqvist's pressure-packed approach

BEST SHOT UNDER PRESSURE: ANNA NORDQVIST'S SOLHEIM CUP DART

THE SHOT:

After watching a four-hole lead evaporate into a one-hole deficit during her Solheim Cup singles match against Lexi Thompson (Lexi shot 7-under on the back nine), Anna Nordqvist nearly jarred an 8-iron on the final hole for a conceded birdie and needed half-point for Team Europe. It was gut-check time—and the Swede delivered with flying colors.

Anna Nordqvist's approach on the 18th on Sunday was as good as any shot she hit all week. Getty Images

HOW YOU CAN HIT IT:

During intense moments like those that Nordqvist endured as Lexi put together a back nine for the Solheim Cup ages, it's common to become psychophysiologically aroused—your heart races, your palms sweat and your thoughts speed up. As you try to control these feelings, they can build upon one another into a cascade of damaging emotions. Flip the script on the negativity and realize that the arousal boost also energizes your mind. Like the butterflies in your gut, your ability to focus is now buzzing with energy. Embrace the feelings, laugh off negative thoughts and use the heightened energy focus even more. — Bhrett McCabe, Ph.D., the mindside.com

