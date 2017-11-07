One simple fix to help you face up to your slice

For the HIGH HANDICAPPER: You have potential, but must fix some fundamental swing flaws.

FACE UP TO YOUR SLICE

Struggling to reel in that seemingly permanent slice of yours? Here's a quick fix that doesn't require any major swing adjustments, just a change to your clubface. It's as simple as that!

Take your normal stance and grip and lift the club up in front of you so that the shaft is parallel to the ground. Now, open your hands and, using only your fingers, rotate the face in a counterclockwise direction so that the toe of the club points to 11 o'clock. Next, close your hands on the grip and lower the clubhead down behind the ball. Then swing away.

The closed face position will look unusual at first, but you should immediately see your ball flight straighten out and perhaps even curve from right to left. After a while, you'll resist the tendency to open the clubface at impact, and you'll gradually be able to sole the club behind the ball normally.