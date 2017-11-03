Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit a flop shot

1:02 | Instruction
Pitching: Flop It Close Without Thinking
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, November 03, 2017

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Brian Mogg.

Your approach shot has left you near the green, but a bunker sits between you and the putting surface. All you want to do is pull a Phil Mickelson and hit a flop shot that stops next to the hole. The problem is you don't have the confidence or the knowledge to execute the shot. Fortunately, it's easier than you think. Top 100 Teacher Brian Mogg says the key is to stop thinking and let the loft on your wedge do its job. Watch the video below to learn how in three easy steps.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app

Download For Free: Apple | Android

