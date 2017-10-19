Your new move for more power starts from the ground up

By Dom DiJulia, Jericho National G.C., New Hope, Pa.

THE COMMON MISTAKE

Most recreational golfers like to focus on "staying down" on the ball through impact. Too often, however, this move forces you to droop in your downswing, limiting your turn and forcing you to make a weak pass at the ball using only your arms and hands.

If you force your body to stay down, you'll weakly slap the ball with your arms and hands If you force your body to stay down, you'll weakly slap the ball with your arms and hands. Angus Murray

THE MOVE THAT FIXES IT

Instead of focusing on staying down, tell yourself to stay "centered" and then explode upward off the ground through impact. When you do it correctly, you'll feel your body elongate, making it easy to rotate your chest fully so that it faces the target in your release. It's a power move that makes for a longer—and sunnier—walk to the ball.