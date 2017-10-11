A ball sleeve is all you need to groove a power-packed upward strike

1:55 | News
Stop Your Chop
[Written by John Dunigan, White Manor C.C., Malvern, Pa.]
Two things happen when your swing is too steep: 1) you create too much spin (goodbye, distance) and you hit the ball too low (hello, worm-burner). You also risk popping out to center.
Turn that chop into an uppercut — and add yards — with this simple drill. Grab a sleeve of balls from your bag. Place the box about 10 inches in front of your teed-up ball (dump the balls out first, fella). Your goal: Miss the box. Once you're consistently clearing it, you'll know your driver is ascending into impact. Bombs away!
Angus Murray
