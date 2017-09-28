Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Fight your first-tee jitters

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Mark Blackburn.

Do you get nervous on the first tee, leading to wild mis-hits? You're not alone. A poor drive on the first tee can ruin your round almost before it starts. Fear not, Top 100 Teacher Mark Blackburn can help you keep calm in between the tee markers so you can stripe it like you do on the range. Watch the quick video tip below to learn how.

Driving: Fight your tee-box jitters

