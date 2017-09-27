Improved ballstriking should be as easy as an afternoon in the park. The trick is to apply the correct tossing action to each arm as you swing down from the top—moves you probably made as a kid. Sound too good to be true? I dare you to try them. Check that— I double-dog dare you! Here's what to do:

RIGHT ARM: SKIP A ROCK

As you start the club back to the ball, drop your right arm down and under as though you're skipping a flat rock across a still pond. This rhythmic unwinding action frees you up to whip the clubhead through impact for more centered contact.

LEFT ARM: FLING A FRISBEE

Most weekend players' swings are too steep, both on the way back and coming down. The fix? Pretend you're tossing a Frisbee. Swing your left arm across your chest on the "backswing," then whip the disc at the target going through. You'll feel flatter—and faster!