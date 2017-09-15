Instruction

Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Stop pushing short putts now

GOLF WIRE
Friday September 15th, 2017
1:00 | Instruction
Putting: Stop Pushing Putts to the Right

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Krista Dunton.

Do you regularly push short putts to the right, costing yourself valuable strokes every round? If you do, you know how it can kill any momentum you have, and send your round spinning out of control. Fortunately, Top 100 Krista Dunton is here to help. She says your setup and your position at impact are likely to blame. Watch the video below to learn how to quickly fix these problems for good.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app

Download For Free: Apple | Android

Putting: Stop pushing putts to the right

1:00 | Instruction
Putting: Stop Pushing Putts to the Right

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN