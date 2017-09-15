Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Stop pushing short putts now

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Krista Dunton.

Do you regularly push short putts to the right, costing yourself valuable strokes every round? If you do, you know how it can kill any momentum you have, and send your round spinning out of control. Fortunately, Top 100 Krista Dunton is here to help. She says your setup and your position at impact are likely to blame. Watch the video below to learn how to quickly fix these problems for good.

Putting: Stop pushing putts to the right