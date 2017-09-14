Instruction

A pause at the top of your backswing can send your swing speed off the charts

Thursday September 14th, 2017
Sharpen Your Game: Turn for More Distance

If your swing feels rushed, that’s probably because it is. Every player—from pros to bogey golfers—needs a brief moment at the top to let the club settle.

This hesitation helps you get your lower body “gliding” toward the target while your hands and arms stay in place. The result? A smooth transition at the top and effortless speed at impact.

Try this: On practice swings, count “1” on the backswing, “2” as the club reaches the top and “3” at impact. You’ll feel smoother and a lot more powerful. It’s as easy as “1-2-3.”

Pause for effect: Halt at the top for a split second before you start down. You’ll improve rhythm and redline your swing speed.
